League One strugglers MK Dons have sacked h ead coach Liam Manning after 16 months in charge.

The Dons made the League One play-offs last season in Manning's first campaign at the helm, but have found themselves in a relegation battle this time out having won only one of their last 11 league games.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Fleetwood Town on Saturday proved to be the final straw, with the result leaving the Dons second from bottom and six points adrift of safety.

Assistant head coach Chris Hogg, assistant first-team Coach David Wright and goalkeeper coach Darren Smith have also left the club.

“It is with a real sadness that we have to make this decision," chairman Pete Winkelman said.

"Liam and his team accomplished so much for us last season, providing some fantastic memories in a campaign we will never forget – for that we are all so grateful.”

MK Dons are in a real relegation scrap in League One. Credit: PA

Manning, 37, guided the Dons to a third-placed finish last season after leaving Belgian side Lommel SK - becoming the club's first ever head coach in the process.

His team, which included League One player of the season Scott Twine, narrowly missed out on automatic promotion and then lost to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals.

Despite the departure of Twine, another promotion charge was expected this season, but for whatever reason, results have nosedived.

Veteran defender Dean Lewington will take interim care of the team ahead of Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie with Bristol Rovers.

“Liam, Chris and David have worked tirelessly over the last 16 months and we are hugely grateful for their dedication as well as what they were able to achieve on and off the pitch, particularly last season," said sporting director Liam Sweeting.

“Ultimately, given the position we find ourselves in, our decision now is to change the leadership and my full focus is on identifying and appointing the right person to, first and foremost, guide us out of this current situation, before then taking us forward. That process begins immediately.”

