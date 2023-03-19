Cambridge University contributes financially to the UK economy more than four times the Premier League.

A new report shows that the University adds nearly £30 billion to the economy every year and supports more than 86,000 jobs across the UK.

In 2020-21, £23 billion of that money came from the hundreds of spinout and start-up companies that have emerged from Cambridge, said the report by consultants London Economics.

The University supports more than 86,000 jobs in the UK Credit: ITV News Anglia

The University's Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Anthony Freeling said: “This report demonstrates how international excellence coupled with a deliberate strategy of investing in innovation creates jobs and significant growth for the UK economy.”

“Our goal is to accelerate progress" he added.

“Doing so requires action in four areas of policy.

"Better infrastructure in the city and region including affordable housing and transport and laboratory space;

"Better access to talented, skilled individuals from across the world,

"Stable research funding,

"And better access to capital."

The University comprises 31 Colleges and 150 departments, faculties and institutions.

Its 24,450 student body includes more than 9,000 international students from 147 countries.

