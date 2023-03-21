A man has been given an indefinite hospital order for the death of a "loving and devoted father".

Craig North, 35, was found seriously injured in Tilbury in Essex shortly before 9.45pm on 2 January last year.

He was taken to hospital but died there nine days later.

Mr North had been taken to hospital after being found by four members of the public in Feenan Highway in the coastal town with a stab wound in his chest.

About two hours after Mr North had been found injured, police received a call from a relative of Darnel Curtin, 20, reporting he had stabbed someone.

Officers went to his home in Chesterton Way, Tilbury, and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.

Curtin was initially charged with attempted murder but following Mr North's death, that charged was upgraded to murder.

He denied the charge but, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, was found guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility on 20 January.

Curtin was sentenced at the same court on Monday, when he was given an indefinite hospital order.

Following the trial, Mr North's family said: “No result will ever bring back Craig to his family. Craig was our hero.

“He was a loving and devoted father, partner, son, brother, uncle, son-in-law and friend.

“He was loved by so many. He will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. You are our warrior. We will continue to remember him and his heroic actions."

Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen said: “Craig’s death was a needless tragedy which has robbed his family of a much-loved man.

“I want to praise their courage and dignity throughout the investigation and the painful ordeal of a trial.

“No conviction will ever bring Craig back, but I hope this will help them to move forward.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know