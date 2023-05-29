Police have issued a fresh picture of a 92-year-old man missing from a seaside town amid increasing concern for his welfare.

Norman Carter was last seen leaving the Tesco store in Sheringham, Norfolk, at 4.40pm on Tuesday with a bag of shopping.

Police say a short time later he was seen walking on Cromer Road towards West Runton around 5.10pm.

Mr Carter is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and of average build. He wears glasses and has a scruffy beard.

The new picture shows Mr Carter leaving Tesco with his shopping on the day he went missing Credit: Norfolk Police

As part of the renewed appeal, officers have issued a new picture of Mr Carter, showing the outfit he is believed to have been wearing when he went missing,

The picture shows him wearing a hat, navy coat, pale shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Police said Mr Carter could be in the Sheringham area though it is possible he has travelled elsewhere.

Search and rescue volunteers have been out looking for him while police check CCTV.

Sgt Daisy Norman said: “Clearly as time moves on, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Norman’s welfare.

"Searches have been carried out in the local area with the support of Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue and these continue. We’ve also been examining local CCTV in efforts to establish Norman’s movements and we now know he visited Tesco on Tuesday, not Wednesday as originally thought."

Police released this picture of Norman Carter when he first went missing Credit: Norfolk Police

Police said the sighting of Mr Carter on Cromer Road was the last time he had been seen.

Sgt Norman said: "We hope this might help to jog people’s memories. If anyone has seen Norman or knows of his current whereabouts please call police immediately.”

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the Cromer Road on Tuesday afternoon and may have relevant dash cam footage.

