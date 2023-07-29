A police dog who was hailed a hero after being stabbed while protecting his handler has died.

Finn the German Shepherd nearly died in 2016 while protecting PC Dave Wardell from a suspected robber in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

Despite the severity of his wounds, Finn refused to let go of the suspect. The blade missed his heart by millimetres.

His story inspired a change in law - called Finn's Law - giving greater protection to service animals.

PC Wardell's dog training colleagues announced Finn's death on Friday evening.

Fabulous Finn Dog Training tweeted: "It’s with pain and sadness that I am writing this post on behalf of Dave.

"Our beautiful, brave, Hero Finn passed away peacefully in his sleep last night.

"He was so loved by everyone and will be missed incredibly."Finn was aged 14.

The Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national charity that cares for more than 350 retired dogs, also paid tribute: "We're deeply sad to announce the passing of our Ambassador, retired Police Dog Finn at the age of 14."

Our thoughts are with Finn's family at this very difficult time. Finn, your legacy will live on, may you stand down with pride."

Finn and PC Wardell, who was also injured in the 2016 attack, were recognised for their bravery.

Police dog Finn with his handler PC Dave Wardell Credit: PA Images

They appeared on TV shows, including Britain's Got Talent, and campaigned for Finn's law, which came into force in 2019 as an amendment to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

PC Wardell was paired with Finn in 2009 when he was a 9 month old puppy.

The German Shepherd recovered from a bout of sepsis in May this year after ingesting part of a toy.

