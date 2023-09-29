Norwich City Council is considering introducing a four-day week for staff after a motion by a Green councillor was passed without debate.

The Labour-controlled council agreed to look into the scheme which would see staff hours significantly reduced but pay remain the same.

South Cambridgeshire District Council have already implemented the scheme but is facing mounting criticism over the value for taxpayers' money offered for the arrangement.

However, those who support the trial of a shorter week say it helps to improve staff wellbeing and productivity.

The motion was put forward by Green councillor Joshua Worley.

He said: "Sticking with the status quo is not a good enough reason to do anything anymore, and it is quite clear that the 9-5, Monday to Friday working week simply does not work in the modern age.

"It is time that Norwich City Council proves itself as a forward-thinking organisation by putting the staff who run our Fine City first, and taking steps to improve their working conditions for good."

The motion was passed without debate. Credit: ITV News

Critics say such a move would negatively impact the taxpayer and reduce the level of service the authority provides.

David Simister-Thomas, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Norwich South, said voters would question why they were paying so much council tax.

He said: "Residents in South Cambridgeshire are saying they are not seeing improvements in services.

"They are asking why they are still paying the same of amount of council tax."

He also raised concerns about which council workers would and would not be included in the Norwich scheme.

A Labour amendment to the initial motion added that any change should be "based on evidence" and the council is now examining how such a scheme could work.

The motion said: "The council resolves to explore the benefits of a reduced working week at full pay.

"If based on evidence that this would ensure the performance and value of residents' services were improved, and initiate discussions within the council and with partners, including trade unions, about the potential of this future model."

Get an inside view on the biggest news stories with our podcast: