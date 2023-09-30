An investigation into the "horrific" torture of a hedgehog has hit a dead end, with no one brought to justice.

The RSPCA launched the appeal for information after the hedgehog was found in on a footpath in Holt in north Norfolk on 15 July.

Found alive, but in severe pain, it had its legs tied up by electrical tape, spines cut short, and was sprayed with blue paint.

It was taken to a vet in Fakenham, but the animal was put to sleep due to his severe condition.

Three months after the appeal was launched, no credible leads had been found, the RSPCA said.

Inspector Ben Kirby said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who offered to help regarding this appeal - the shocking story was shared widely in the news and on social media and rewards were also offered in regards to information.

“Sadly, though we have not been given any information which would give us a viable lead to find who was responsible for this cruelty.

“While the investigation has now reached a point we can go no further, it is still not too late for people to come forward if they do have any information."

The footpath in Holt where a hedgehog was found 'tortured'. Credit: RSPCA

The hedgehog was found adjacent to Arkell Avenue in Holt, with 'What3Words' pinpointing the precise spot as "///cyclones.signified.bounded."

Mr Kirby added: “I just cannot believe what this poor hedgehog has been put through; it seems very much like he has been the victim of a premeditated attack. It's the most callous incident I've had to deal with in 16 years as an officer.

"If anyone saw anything suspicious in this area of Holt we would still urge them to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and quote reference 01115237."

