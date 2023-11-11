Play Brightcove video

Ava-May's parents Chloe Littleboy and Nathan Rowe spoke to ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell about what happened.

The parents of a toddler killed when a beach inflatable exploded said justice had been done as the owner was jailed - but admit they are still living with the trauma of her death.

Three-year-old Ava-May Littleboy was thrown into the air when the equipment failed on Gorleston beach in Norfolk, with a witness saying she went the “height of a house”.

After the operations manager of the company responsible was jailed for six months, Ava-May's father Nathan Rowe said outside court it was the “right decision” and a “massive weight lifted from our shoulders”.

“Justice is being done,” he added.

In an interview with ITV News, her parents, Chloe Littleboy and Nathan Rowe described how they have coped with the five years since Ava-May's death, and their memories of their little girl.

"She was just full of life," said her father.

"There was never a dull moment. She was slowly growing into that little girl - that little person - that everyone wanted in our their life.

"And then unfortunately that was taken from us."

The pair, from Somersham in Suffolk, have since had to have therapy to deal with the incident. They say they cannot take part in certain activities, such as summer fairs and anything that involves inflatables, because of the trauma.

Chloe Littleboy and Nathan Rowe suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after the ordeal in 2018.

Ms Littleboy said: "I still have panic attacks when I see them.

"I still have days where I can be driving home and just burst into tears."

On Friday, Curt Johnson, operations manager at Johnson Funfair Ltd, was jailed after he and the business pleading guilty to two counts of breaching health and safety laws.

At Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, district judge Christopher Williams fined the business £20,000 and jailed Johnson for six months.

"They've not once ever looked at us [or] looked in our direction. Not once ever tried to say sorry or anything. They've just walked past us like we're not there," said Ms Littleboy.

The couple now want to encourage other families to check the safety record of funfair equipment before using it.

Ms Littleboy and Mr Rowe are now determined to remember Ava-May's memory.

"We try and include her in some way in everything we do," said Mr Rowe.

"Especially on Ava's birthday each year.

"We go over to the bench in the park and try and do something to celebrate what she would be now, five years on."

At their home in Somersham, the family have reminders of Ava-May with her childhood toys still in her bedroom and cushions on the sofa made out of her clothes.

The family say, five years after her death their daughter can still make them smile.

"She's part of our family. She's part of us," said Mr Rowe.