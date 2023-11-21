A pair of Ed Sheeran's boxer shorts have fetched £257 in a charity auction while his used socks made £155.

The Suffolk-based singer songwriter, 32, has donated hundreds of items from his wardrobe to raise money for a local children's hospice.

East Anglia's Children's Hospices (Each) said the first 20 items sold had raised £3,500.

The charity said the best seller over the weekend was a Platinum Jubilee Charlie Mackesy t-shirt, which went for £510.

A Sunday Funday long sleeve T-shirt sold for £310 and the pair of socks was snapped up for £155.

Ed’s donated boxer shorts – the subject of media interest last week – went for around £200 each, with a pair themed on US comedian Ellen Degeneres going for £257.

Charity spokesman Matt Plummer said: “It’s been fascinating and we hope the momentum, interest and bidding will rumble on for many more weeks."

The clothing is being auctioned on the charity's eBay site in a bid to raise thousands of pounds which will go towards helping families and carers for children across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

The singer-songwriter has been an ambassador for the charity since 2014 and the donations were delivered by a member of his team to the Each shop in Framlingham.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know