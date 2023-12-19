The mother of a murdered teenager described how her son's death has left her heart "shattered", as the killer who stabbed him in a dispute over a girl was jailed for life.

Harley Barfield, 16, was stabbed on 9 January following an altercation in a car park in Haverhill in Suffolk and died from his injuries two days later.

His mother Bernice told Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday that was the day her "life changed forever", adding: "It was my job as a mum to protect him and I couldn’t do that. I will always be known as the mother of a boy who was murdered.”

She added: "I miss him so much, my heart is shattered. I feel totally lost and shattered."

The 17-year-old killer, who cannot be named because of his age, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years.

Harley was stabbed in Strasbourg Square in Haverhill, and a murder trial heard that the killer had become obsessed with Harley's girlfriend, according to Suffolk Police.

He suffered several stab wounds - one of which was to his heart, a post-mortem examination revealed.

The defendant previously had admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife, but denied murder. He was found guilty after a five-day trial.

Harley Barfield died from his injuries two days after being stabbed.

The defendant, who was 16 at the time of the attack, failed to look up and showed no emotion as sentence was passed.

The court had earlier heard victim impact statement's from Harley's family, including his mother, father and sister.

His father Darryl told the court: “I miss him so much. No father or mother should watch their son’s coffin be loaded to the ground.

"I want to take his place but I can’t. The thought of my son being scared kills me every day."

He added: "I just wish I could kiss and cuddle my son one more time. All I have is memories.”

Harley’s sister Destiny said: “My world is now a very scary place. My brother walked to the shops and was brutally stabbed: there is no reason or excuse I could ever accept for that.”

Harley Barfield "was the biggest character in the room", said his sister Destiny.

Following the attack, the defendant fled the scene taking the knife with him but was arrested 45 minutes later.

In his initial account given to police, the defendant told officers he had met Harley by chance and that Harley had instigated the fight and had the knife.

He claimed he had picked up the knife after it had been dropped and then used it in self-defence.

However, the knife was recovered from the side of a river near the attack and was found to have been part of a set taken from the defendant’s home. Harley’s blood and DNA were found on the blade.