A police and fire commissioner who has been dogged by controversy has announced he will not stand for re-election after using sexist language.

Stephen Mold, the police, fire and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire, described his new female fire chief as a "bitch" during a meeting with senior fire officers.

Mr Mold has now confirmed he will not seek re-election to his post in May after the Fire Brigades Union called for his resignation.

He admitted making a "a significant mistake" that would have an impact on his ability to steer cultural change in Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

In a statement Mr Mold said: “The language I used was not acceptable. It has had a significant impact, not just on the officers and staff of Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, but on the wider public.

"I take full responsibility and I apologise as strongly as I can for what I said.

“I will not seek re-election as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. I accept I made a significant mistake and I can’t take back what I said. I will therefore do the right thing for both organisations and the people of Northamptonshire."

Mr Mold used the word bitch in connection with Nikki Watson, who was controversially appointed to the chief fire officer job last month despite being under investigation in connection with her previous job with the police.

The incident, first reported in the NN Journal, heaped fresh pressure on Mr Mold with the FBU calling for his resignation and his own office releasing a statement saying he needed to "fully understand... the need to remain calm under pressure."

Nikki Watson is the new chief fire officer for Northamptonshire Credit: Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Northamptonshire

Mr Mold used the term during a meeting at Moulton Fire Station when he was asked what would happen if Ms Watson was not cleared by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He reportedly replied "I'll dump the bitch", although his office said he "immediately regretted" using the word.

Mr Mold said he was "immensely proud" of what he had achieved as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

He said the county's police force had more officers than ever before, had improved significantly, and it had ambitious plans to tackle the issues that really mattered to people in their communities.

He said: “I took over governance of Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, have invested in staff, equipment and appliances. I have huge admiration for what they do and believe they have a service they can be proud of.

“I know that culture is one of the biggest challenges facing both services, and it was up to me to set an example.

"I have failed on that with the language I used, and I really am sorry that I have let people down. I have the utmost respect for the challenging work that our police and fire officers and staff do."

Adam Taylor, FBU representative in the East Midlands, said Mr Mold's decision to step aside was " the minimum expected" of him.

He added: "Firefighters have been calling for his resignation for some time, unfortunately he didn’t heed the anger of firefighters and the public, and has created further anger and offended many with this latest scandal."

Mr Mold said: “Public life is hard – the public spotlight is relentless at times and the pressure intolerable. No-one can remain immune to that and the toll it has taken on me and those around me has been significant.

“For all these reasons, I will stand aside at the election. I believe I leave both Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Services in a much better place - and this is clearly the right thing to do.”

Stephen Mold said that he will continue as Commissioner until the election to enable a proper handover with both the Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer to the incoming Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

