Use our interactive map to explore the boundary changes in East Anglia

The 2024 General Election will be held on Thursday, 4 July.

Find a list of candidates below for the eight seats covering Cambridgeshire below, along with brief constituency profiles.

In seats where there have been boundary changes to reflect population change, notional results have been calculated.

These use ward-level data from local council election results, to give an idea of the result it would have returned had it existed at the time of the 2019 vote.

You can read more about the process here and find out about the a breakdown of the new boundary changes in the Anglia region here.

Here is a list of the constituencies and standing candidates in seats across Cambridgeshire.

Cambridge

Cambridge is a relatively safe Labour seat with Daniel Zeichner winning a 2019 majority of 9,639 (18.0%), which is now a notional majority of 8,099 (16.3%) due to boundary changes. It is the 78th most marginal Labour seat nationally and the third most marginal in the Anglia region, though it has been held by parties of all colours since the Second World War. The constituency includes Cambridge University, a high-technology sector known as Silicon Fen, commercial and administrative employment, and tourism. An estimated 74% of voters backed Remain in the 2016 EU referendum.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Cambridge?

Khalid Abu-Tayyem - Workers' Party

David Carmona - Independent

Keith Garrett - Rebooting Democracy

Shane Manning - Conservatives

Sarah Nicmanis - Greens

Cheney Payne - Lib Dems

Daniel Zeichner - Labour

Ely and East Cambridgeshire

Ely and East Cambridgeshire went to the Conservatives in 2019 when Lucy Frazer, the MP since 2015, won a majority of 11,187 (17.8%) - now a notional majority of 13,449 (24.7%) due to boundary changes. It is the 150th most marginal Conservative seat nationally and the 14th most marginal in the Anglia region. The constituency includes arable farming areas and is a significant horse racing hub, home to Newmarket racecourse and stud farms. The Liberal Democrats would need a 12.3% swing to win the seat, making it their number five target in the Anglia region. The seat was held by Labour from 1945 to 1950, and the Tories ever since.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Ely and East Cambridgeshire?

Robin Bayley - SDP

Charlotte Cane - Lib Dems

Andy Cogan - Greens

Ryan Coogan - Reform UK

Lucy Frazer - Conservatives

Hoo-Ray Henry - Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Elizabeth McWilliams - Labour

Obi Monye - Independent

Rob Rawlins - Independent

Huntingdon

Huntingdon is a safe Conservative seat with a 2019 majority of 19,383 (32.8%), which is now a notional majority of 21,645 (38.4%) due to boundary changes. It is the 101st safest Conservative seat nationally and the 28th safest in the Anglia region. The constituency includes rural and affluent communities with good transport links to London and Cambridge. Huntingdon was the seat of former Prime Minister Sir John Major - who regularly secured more than 60% of the vote - and has been among the safest Conservative seats in the country. His successor Jonathan Djanogly will stand down in 2024.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Huntingdon?

Chan Abraham - Independent

Mark Argent - Lib Dems

Alex Bulat - Labour

Georgie Hunt - Greens

Ben Obese-Jecty - Conservatives

Sarah Smith - Reform UK

North East Cambridgeshire

North East Cambridgeshire is among the safest Conservative seats in the country, according to 2019 results. It was won then by Steve Barclay with a majority of 38,423 (56.6%), though it is now a notional majority of 25,779 (57.8%) due to boundary changes. It is the sixth safest Conservative seat nationally and the fourth safest in the Anglia region. The constituency covers a large, flat fenland area used mainly for arable farming, with other industries including haulage, food processing, warehousing, and packing. The seat was held by Liberal Clement Freud between 1973 and 1987, but has otherwise been Conservative since the war.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in North East Cambridgeshire?

Steve Barclay - Conservatives

David Chalmers - Lib Dems

Andrew Crawford - Greens

Javeria Hussain - Labour

Clayton Payne - Workers' Party

David Patrick - Independent

Christopher Thornhill - Reform UK

North West Cambridgeshire

North West Cambridgeshire was held by the Conservatives in 2019, as Shailesh Vara won a majority of 25,983 (40.3%), now a notional majority of 17,032 (36.2%) due to boundary changes. It is the 119th safest Conservative seat nationally and the 30th safest in the Anglia region. The constituency includes the northern half of Huntingdonshire and the western part of Peterborough, featuring a mix of suburban and rural areas. Peterborough wards have higher concentrations of public fund recipients and council tenancies, while the rest of the constituency is more affluent with private housing estates and rural communities. It has been Conservative since its inception in 1997.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in North West Cambridgeshire?

Sam Carling - Labour

Bridget Smith - Lib Dems

James Sidlow - Reform UK

Elliot Tong - Greens

Shailesh Vara - Conservatives

Peterborough

Peterborough has long been a marginal seat that switches between Labour and Conservative. Tory Paul Bristow won the seat in 2019 with a majority of 2,580 (5.4%), now a notional majority of 2,333 (4.9%) due to boundary changes. It is the 28th most marginal Conservative seat nationally and the second most marginal in the Anglia region. The constituency lies between the East Anglian coast and the Midlands, serving as a major distribution centre and commuter town. Peterborough has a diverse population, with 30.4% from a BAME background according to the 2021 Census. The seat was won by Labour's Fiona Onasanya in 2017, who was subject to a recall election in 2019 after lying about a speeding offence.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Peterborough?

Paul Bristow (Local Conservatives)

Nicola Day - Greens

Amjad Hussain - Workers' Party

Zahid Khan - Independent

Sue Morris - Reform UK

Andrew Pakes - Labour

Tom Rogers - Christian People's Alliance

Nick Sandford - Lib Dems

South Cambridgeshire

South Cambridgeshire is currently held by the Conservative party with a 2019 majority of 2,904 (4.3%), which is now a notional majority of 1,498 (2.5%) due to boundary changes. Historically, this seat has shifted to a marginal status and is the 11th most marginal Conservative seat nationally. The constituency includes high-tech industries near Cambridge and rural areas with significant agricultural activities. It was won by Anthony Browne in 2019, who succeeded Heidi Allen, who was elected for the Conservatives but left to join the Independent group, which later became Change UK, and then joined the Liberal Democrats.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in South Cambridgeshire?

Chris Carter-Chapman - Conservatives

Harrison Edwards - Reform UK

Miranda Fyfe - Greens

James Gordon - Independent

Pippa Heylings - Lib Dems

Luke Viner - Labour

St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire

The new seat of St Neots & Mid Cambridgeshire carries a notional Conservative majority of 12,250 (24.5%) based on results from the 2019 election. That would make it the 148th most marginal Conservative seat nationally and the 13th most marginal in the Anglia region. The constituency includes St Neots, Cambourne, Histon, Impington, and Papworth Everard, with population growth prompting its creation from parts of the old South Cambridgeshire and Huntingdon seats. The Liberal Democrats would need a 12.2% swing to win it or alternatively Labour would need a 16.2% swing.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire?

Anthony Browne - Conservatives

Stephen Ferguson - Independent

Kathryn Fisher - Greens

Guy Lachlan - Reform UK

Marianna Masters - Labour

Ian Sollom - Lib Dems

Bev White - Party of Women

Subscribe free to our Election Briefing newsletter here for exclusive and original campaign coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox at 5pm every weekday.