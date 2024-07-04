A lorry driver has been jailed for three years for causing the deaths of four people in a crash on the M25.

They died after a lorry and a minibus crashed between junctions 27 and 26 at Waltham Abbey in Essex on August 23, 2021.

Ethan Burdett, 67, from Ipswich Haven Marina was arrested at the scene and charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Dexter Augustus, 60, Jennifer Smith, 59, Abigael Muamba, 31, and Lisa Gardiner, 44, were all killed in the crash.

Ethan Burdett was jailed for three years for the crash which killed four people Credit: Essex Police

Burdett admitted four counts of causing death by careless driving at a previous court appearance.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard he was driving a truckload of flooring in the direction of Waltham Abbey from the A12 at Brentwood.

Gregory Wedge, prosecuting, said the minibus, driven by Jamal Hussain, was travelling just ahead of Burdett's lorry.

It was carrying 11 passengers from homeless hostel Branches, who had been on a day trip to Southend-on-Sea.

Travelling in the same direction just ahead of the minibus was a silver Ford Mondeo driven by Leslie Woodward, who was travelling from Basildon to visit family.

The court heard he brought his car to a stop due to queuing traffic and the minibus stopped behind him.

Burdett failed to stop in time, crashing into the back of the minibus and causing it to hit the rear of the Mondeo.

The minibus was thrown forward, toppling over sideways and the Mondeo was sent spinning 180 degrees, with its bonnet left underneath the roof of the minibus.

The scene on the M25 after the crash in August 2021. Credit: PA

Mr Augustus, Ms Smith, and Ms Muamba were declared dead at the scene. Ms Gardiner suffered serious head injuries and died six days later.

Mr Hussain and three of his passengers, Peter Salmon, Mansour Balla and Sonnie Hutchins, were seriously injured.

Mr Hutchins, who suffered injuries told the court in a victim impact statement that the incident has left him with nightmares.

"I stayed in the minibus to help Jennifer Smith, a member of Branches staff, by brushing broken glass off her face and talking to her while waiting for medical assistance to arrive," he said.

"All of this has impacted my sleep. I wake up from nightmares about the accident, especially when I am reminded of the accident."

Ms Muamba's mother Berthine said her family were in "total shock" when the police told them of their daughter's death.

"We relied on Abigael for many things because in times of our weakness, she could support us either spiritually, emotionally, physically or financially," she said.

"Her death shook the world and we are completely lost without her."

Burdett's phone was seized by police but showed no activity immediately before or at the time of the collision. Toxicology tests found no alcohol or drugs in his system.

