A woman has been charged with the murder of a man following what police have described as an "intensive investigation".

Peter Lynch, 61, was found seriously injured just before midnight on Wednesday, 19 June and died shortly after arriving at hospital.

A woman in her 30s, who was known to the victim, was arrested at the time but bailed by police while they investigated the circumstances surrounding Mr Lynch's death at Walden End in Stevenage.

Erin McNeilly, 34, of Walden End, was charged with murder and remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Cambridge Crown Court on 3 September.

Det Insp Lee Martin said police had been working hard to establish what had happened that evening but urged anyone with further information to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know