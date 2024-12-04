Play Brightcove video

Families in Luton have worked at the Vauxhall factory for multiple generations, but last week's announcement of its closure has thrown their future careers into doubt

The next generation of engineers say they are "devastated" about plans for Vauxhall to shut its Luton van-making factory.

Vauxhall owner Stellantis announced last week it was putting more than 1,100 jobs at risk by bringing to an end its near 120-year association with the town.

Local families have worked at the factory for multiple generations and pupils hoping for a future career with Vauxhall say their plans have been affected by the announcement.

Some of the pupils at Chiltern Academy in Luton - less than a mile from the plant - were looking forward to work experience placements with Vauxhall.

Pupils at a school in Luton have told ITV News Anglia they are "devastated" by the plans for the Vauxhall factory to close. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ayo Makinde, an engineering student, said: “We’d planned our outfits and everything.

"On Friday, towards the evening, we got an email saying that we couldn’t do our apprenticeship because they were relocating, and we were very devastated because we had plans to gain hands-on knowledge - experience before we went to sixth form.”

Other pupils were hoping to follow in the footsteps of their family members and work at the Vauxhall plant in the future.

Emma Wright said: “I’ve had multiple generations in my family that worked there, and I was kind of hoping to continue the lineage in a sense.

"To work there or get an apprenticeship there. I used to walk over to Vauxhall to come see my dad and walk home together, so I’ve got quite a personal bond with Vauxhall.

"It’s just strange seeing it go.”

Emma Wright, an engineering student at the Chiltern Academy. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Another mile from the Vauxhall factory, the Tokko Youth Hub charity supports young people with life skills and employment opportunities.

It CEO Aimee Djengiz said: “Schools, education providers, businesses, the local authority have been working together to create opportunities and plans for the growth of Luton.

"The closure of Vauxhall is devastating. It’s devastating to the whole community, and especially those families that are already struggling.”

The Vauxhall factory first opened in Luton in 1905. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Stellantis said the decision was made within the context of the “stringent” UK zero-emission vehicle mandate.

Under the current rules, this requires 22% of all new car sales to be battery-electric vehicles in 2024, with the target rising to 80% by 2030 and 100% in 2035.

Last week, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds defended the government, saying it had done "everything we possibly" could to prevent the closure.

He described the news as a "dark day for Luton" and announced that the government was "fast-tracking" a consultation on ending the sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

