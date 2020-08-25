The father of a five year-old, from Carlisle, who was born with cystic fibrosis says a new treatment available on the NHS could be a 'game-changer.'

Five-year-old Ayda Loudon is one of around 10,000 people in the UK living with the life-limiting lung condition.

Her family campaigned for access to the drug Orkambi - and considered moving to Scotland where it was available - before it was approved in England.

10,000 People live with Cystic Fibrosis in the UK.

The NHS have now agreed that a new combination drug Kaftrio can be used to help people with the condition and, so far, the results are positive.

Her dad, David Louden, said: "These drugs will now work for 90% of Cystic Fibrosis patients. Not only that, but the effects will be a true game-changer in the way the condition is treated.

"There's been no delay. No debate over price, as there has been in the past. People, as of last Friday, have been able to get this treatment on prescription.

"It's been described a step away from a cure."

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is also welcoming the news but says it won't give up fighting until a total cure has been found.

"We know there's more to do and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust is still investing in cutting-edge research for every person with cystic fibrosis.

"The trust won't stop in our research, in our campaigning and also our support services until there is an effective treatment for every adult and child with the condition.

"We hope it will benefit at least 90% of people with cystic fibrosis and we hope for everybody there is new treatment options."

David Louden continued: "Before these drugs you were fighting the condition with bare hands.

"Orkambi has been Ayda's shield - it's preventing this horrible disease from doing further lung damage. And this new drug Kaftrio is like adding a sword to the armoury for her to fightback.

"Ultimately, we hope that she will now live not only a longer life, but a healthier life."