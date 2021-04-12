Secondary school pupils in Dumfries and Galloway are returning to class full-time on Monday.

They will no longer have to adhere to stick to two-metre social distancing rules but they will be asked to wear face coverings in classrooms, corridors and communal areas.

This applies to S1-S3 pupils – not just those in the senior phase of their school education (S4-S6) – unless medically exempt.

Two lateral flow tests will be available for pupils twice a week.

Only six local authorities will return to face-to-face learning today, including Aberdeen, Fife, Dumfries and Galloway, Moray, Shetland and the Western Isles.

In the Scottish Borders, young people will return on Monday 19 April. Secondary school pupils had been carrying out blended learning before the holidays, with some time in school and some at home.

Those who are shielding will have to wait longer to return to the classroom.

Primary pupils returned full-time in stages during February and March, while most high school students were receiving part time face-to-face lessons.