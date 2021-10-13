Cumbrian RNLI team rescue man stranded in mud during incoming tide

A Cumbrian lifeboat team rescued a man who was stuck in mud up to their knees as the Solway tide was coming in.

This happened near Bowness on Solway when Silloth RNLI was sent to help the casualty, described as "vulnerable" by the crew.

A lack of water meant the lifeboat could not get too close to the man so two members of the team got off the vessel and made their way to him through the mud.

Once the man was freed he was taken back to the lifeboat, which then returned to Silloth.

A rescue helicopter launched from Prestwick was involved in the rescue, as were the Coastguard teams from Burgh by Sands and Maryport. Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

The lifeboat was launched at 1:58pm yesterday and reached the casualty at approximately. 2:20pm. it arrived back in Silloth at 3:15pm.

A spokesperson for the crew said:

An excellent outcome to a very difficult situation. Silloth RNLI

