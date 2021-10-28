Major incident declared in Hawick as 500 homes evacuated due to flooding

A major incident has been declared in Hawick due to the sustained rainfall.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) says there is likely to be "significant damage" to around 500 properties and a risk to public safety.

Several flood warnings are in place across the region, with the situation around the River Tweed and River Teviot worsening rapidly.

Pupils have also been some home from Trinity Primary and Hawick High, and Teviot Health Centre has been closed.

The scene in Hawick at 5pm. Credit: ITV Border

On both sides of the border there has been heavy disruption on both the roads and railways, with one train operator issued a "do not travel" warning.

We are working with our colleagues at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Borders Council to safely move all of those affected and ensure they are appropriately accommodated for the time being. I would urge the public to avoid travel within the region unless absolutely necessary and to pay attention for more information as we continue to respond to this matter. Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher, Local Area Commander for the Scottish Borders

Pproperties have been flooded in Egremont, Cockermouth, Cleator and Borrowdale after more than 11 inches of rain fell on the county, Credit: PA Images

More bad weather is forecast, with the Met Office issuing an amber warning which means flooding which can be a "danger to life" can occur. This is in place in Cumbria until midnight, while a yellow warning - which is less serious but still means heavy rainfall - is in place over the south of Scotland until 6pm.

Nine flood warnings are in place in Cumbria, 14 in the Scottish Borders and three in Dumfries and Galloway.

Communities have been urged to brace themselves for what is to come, and to have a plan in place in case the worst does happen.