Dumfries and Galloway woman selected for Team GB curling squad

Stranraer's Vicky Wright has been selected to head to the Beijing Winter Olympics next year as part of the Team GB curling squad.

She is vice-skip in what will be her first trip to a Games.

Curlers from Dumfries and Galloway also feature prominently in the men's squad which is heading to China.

The other team members are Eve Muirhead, who is skip, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith, who is the alternate.

They are hotly tipped for success in China having beaten reigning Olympic champions, Sweden, and the winners of the last two World Championships, Switzerland, on the way to winning last month's European Championships.