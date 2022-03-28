The Lakes Distillery awarded World's Best Single Malt Whisky

The Lakes Distillery has been awarded the World's Best Single Malt Whisky at the Whisky Magazine Awards.

The Cumbria-based distillery claimed the top spot with their Whiskymaker’s Reserve No.4 whisky, putting England on the map as whisky makers.

Kirsty Taylor, commercial director at The Lakes, who was presented with the award said: "To be a finalist alongside hugely respected global brands such as Glenmorangie, Bunnahabhain, Aberlour, Kavalan, and relatively new entrants such as Westland, Stauning and Millstone is a credit to the hard work and sacrifices of everyone who has played a part in building The Lakes Single Malt from a derelict Victorian farmstead into a respected whisky found in some of the world’s leading bars.

"We are overjoyed to have received this award as it not only highlights The Lakes Single Malt Whisky as being one of the finest sherry-matured single malts in the world, it also helps to put England on the map as a whisky-producing region."

Judging for the awards took place over two rounds Credit: Lakes Distillery

The distillery is based near Bassenthwaite Lake, near Keswick and was chosen as the winner of the award out of hundreds of entries.

Award judging was held in two rounds with a panel made up of international and leading journalists, specialist drinks retailers, and industry experts taste each whisky before selecting the Category Winners.

Dhavall Gandhi, The Lakes’ whisky maker, said: "It is very humbling to receive recognition for our whisky in the form of such an illustrious award. When making, we never thought about our whisky winning awards, it is always the emotional reaction that matters most, so I am thankful that people appreciate and find value in what we are doing at The Lakes.

"From a whisky making perspective, I very much see it as an infinite journey of discovery and understanding. In essence, whisky-maker’s spend their lifetime learning how not to make whisky, and I am still learning."