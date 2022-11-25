One year on the legacy of Storm Arwen continues to leave its mark across Cumbria and the South of Scotland.

Almost 110,000 homes were affected from loss of power to structural damage.

Strong winds brought a red weather warning with 75mph gusts causing widespread disruption.

In Cumbria 70,000 homes were affected, with 40,000 in Southern Scotland.

Power supplies were lost to thousands of households throughout the region with energy regulator Ofgem stating it was 'completely unacceptable' that 4,000 homes were left without power for a week.

The storm resulted in widespread condemnation of government and local authorities responses with a Scottish Government review called for improvement into how extreme weather events are handled.

A tree blown down in Duns, Scottish Borders. Credit: ITV Border

Heavy snow also caused issues throughout the Storm as the snow itself and then the resulting water from when it melted caused the environment agency to issue flood warnings.

Many power lines were brought down by Storm Arwen. Credit: ITV Border

Scottish Power Energy Networks stated that they received over two months of calls in just three days which included 97,000 calls from customers. There was also 200,000 messages sent out to customers at the time.

A tree snapped by the destruction. Credit: ITV News

A tree brought down by the storm Credit: ITV News

The devastation the storm brought to trees and forestry bosses stated that it could take "up to a generation" for woodlands to be restored.

