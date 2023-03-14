A teenager from Cumbria has been crowned UK LEGO champion.

Luke Harrison, 13, from Silloth, beat 800 other entrants to become the UK's mini master model builder.

In a competition put on by LEGOLAND Discovery Centres in Manchester and Birmingham, he was named the overall champion for his mythical medieval build.

"The hardest bit was probably the squid beast because there's lot of possibility and techniques going on," said Luke.

Mum Amy Harrison said: "Since about the age of five he first got into it and since then he's just loved it. It's him.

"He's not really into sports. LEGO, the Xbox, building stuff, designing stuff, more hands-on (things)."

Demand for LEGO has soared in recent years, with the Danish company reporting a 17 per cent jump in revenue in 2022.

Luke Harrison was announced as the winner on March 10 and his creation will soon be displayed at the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre in Manchester.