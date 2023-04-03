Play Brightcove video

Watch as Tom Sheldrick speaks to the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has spoken about her love for the south of Scotland which led to the inspiration of her new book.

Her book, A Most Intriguing Lady, centres on the south of Scotland with a castle in the region giving her the vision for her novel.

"I just love Scotland, I mean really, full-stop," she said. "The South of Scotland at Drumlanrig Castle, is where I had this vision that lady Mary, the Duchess of Buccleuch’s youngest daughter was going to be walking the tightrope from one tower of Drumlanrig to the next.

Sarah Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew between 1986 and 1996. Credit: PA

"This is in her curiosity of who had done the crime. She is a female detective. She is sexy, sassy, saucy after six o’clock and she actually formulates many different disguises and who made her friends be blamed for a crime they did not do.

"So southern Scotland is incredibly important to me, not just for this book but because of my relations which is why I went back in my ancestry to find the Montagu Douglas Scott.

"Kelso is very important to me, Floors Castle, it is where Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, proposed to me.

"So I have always loved that feeling when I go near there. I can’t tell you just how important that area is to me.

"My book is out now because I very much strongly feel a connection to that area and the reason I found out about Lady Margaret and Lady Mary is because I went back in my DNA to find out why I had this really strong red hair. The DNA of my ancestry showed them to be really robust, resilient, volatile and tempestuous but a strong woman that needed a voice."

Asked about the night Prince Andrew proposed in Kelso, she said: "I remember the Duke was in the Navy and he met me there one very snowy night. It was in January 1986. That is one of the key things about life is to never forget the importance of family unity."

She told us about her relationship with the late Duke of Edinburgh, who spent time carriage driving at Drumlanrig Castle. She spoke about his desire to share a message of positivity: "I always said he was one of the finest consorts and an incredibly fine man.

"I remember he wrote me a letter and I just remember it saying it is very important you remember the family are very electable but never elected.

"I have always believe that it is important not just being in the family but when you are a person in life it is important to have kindness and to really promote kindness and goodness. It is important to remember people’s names and to go the extra mile to be nice to people."

When reflecting on the death of the Queen last year, Sarah believes that many throughout the country will still be in mourning whilst having one eye on the coronation celebrations next month.

She said: "The nation grieved and the nation still does. For 62 years the Queen was in my life and all of our lives. It is sort of like that hand behind your back that you can’t see but is always sort of there.

"It was so consistent and stedfast and we now must herald in a new king. It is a very exciting time as we get to the coronation. I feel that sense of the buntings coming out and the street parties and coronation chicken sandwiches.”

