CCTV released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows the moment that Bolton Wanderers footballer Kyle Dempsey and his father Michael Dempsey assaulted a Maryport bouncer.

The incident happened after the pair forced their way into Maryport Labour club after they had previously been prevented from entering. This happened hours after Kyle Dempsey had played for Bolton at Brunton Park last July.

The former Carlisle United midfielder was today given a 12 month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to the assault. His father was given a 13 month suspended sentence.

Both men will face a nighttime curfew and wear an electronic tag at night and each pay £1,500 to the victim.

