Cumbrian swimmer Luke Greenbank has missed out on being selected for this year’s World Championships.

The double Olympic medallist from Cockermouth has not been included in the 29-strong team for the competition in Japan.

Greenbank had taken two Bronze's at last week's British Championships but that was not enough to secure a spot in the team.

He misses out in both the 100m and 200m backstoke events to athletes who finished higher on the podium in Sheffield.

Oliver Morgan, Brodie Williams and Cameron Brooker, who finished ahead of Greenbank on the podium have instead got a place.

Luke Greenbank swimming in the Men's 200m Backstroke at the British Swimming Championships 2023. Credit: PA

In a statement released on 12 April 2023, British Swimming Performance Director, Chris Spice said: "We were really pleased with the standard of our athletes' performances at the British Championships, with established names and new faces delivering big swims and helping play their part in some outstanding races.

“It is difficult to highlight just a few performances from Sheffield."

Mr Spice also commented that the selection criteria was based on the need to qualify as many relay teams as possible for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He added: "Relays continue to be a primary focus of competition for us, and our selections have helped us to ensure we have the requisite strength in depth to stand those relay teams in good stead for Worlds, when we will be targeting qualifying quota spots for Paris 2024 in all our relays."

Greenbank became the first British athlete to win a men’s 200m backstroke Olympic medal with bronze at Tokyo 2020.

And days later, he added a second Olympic medal to his collection, winning silver in the 4x100m medley relay.

