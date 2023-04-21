An iconic steam locomotive, the River Esk, is to celebrate its 100th birthday.

It was purpose built in 1923 for the Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway and has since ran thousands of miles up and down one of the oldest and longest narrow gauge railways in England.

There are a series of events taking place across the May Day Bank Holiday with a display of resident steam and diesel engines. There is also a special centenary exhibition which will be at the Ravenglass Railway Museum.

There are a number of special events planned to celebrate the birthday of the locomotive. Credit: Cumbria Tourism

Affectionally known as La’al Ratty, the railway is based in Ravenglass, the only coastal village in the Lake District National Park.

Stuart Ross, General Manager at the Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway, says: “We’re so excited to mark this milestone birthday for River Esk.

"It’s tremendous to think of the changes in society this heritage steam engine has seen over the last century, but here she is, in full working order and ready to welcome passengers on board over this special celebratory weekend.

“La’al Ratty has captured the hearts of so many people over the years and this is a chance for families, railway enthusiasts and local history buffs to come together not only to see River Esk and her fellow locomotives, but to relive the heyday of steam travel for themselves at her birthday gala.”

The locomotive was originally designed by famed railway engineer Henry Greenly.

Celebrations for the iconic birthday will also include a visiting engine and signal box tours.

