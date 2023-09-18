Yellow warning for rain issued for parts of Cumbria
The Met Office has released a yellow warning for rain for parts of Cumbria.
The warning - which comes into force from 6am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday - predicts heavy rain and possible flooding.
What should you expect?
The Met Office says:
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely
In a statement the Met Office said: "Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will affect many parts of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"The heaviest and most persistent rainfall during this period is expected to affect the high ground of northwest England, northwest Wales and south Wales.
"Over the course of this 36 hours in these areas, 50-100 mm of rainfall is likely to accumulate widely, with as much as 150-200 mm in some locations."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...