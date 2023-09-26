2,500 patients to be deregistered from NHS dental practice in Dumfries

A NHS dental clinic in Dumfries and Galloway has informed patients that it will close due to a shortage of qualified staff.

Scottish Dental Care have issued a letter confirming the closure of Lochthorn Dental Clinic in Dumfries amid a nationwide decline in dental provision.

The closure will result in the de-registration of 2556 NHS patients who will be forced to seek private dental treatment, as no practices in the region are able to offer registration for new NHS patients.

In the letter, Scottish Dental Care states that the "decision has not been taken lightly" but that the dental sector is facing a severe shortage of dental professionals which is making patient care within certain areas very difficult to deliver.

This follows the closure of an NHS dentist in Stranraer last month, which forced 1,000 patients to be de-registered from dental care provision.

Valerie White, director of public health, said: “The situation regarding access to NHS dental services in Dumfries and Galloway is a significant concern and one the Board is taking very seriously.

“We continue to work with all dental practices across the region that are struggling to recruit and retain dentists to encourage and support the provision of NHS general dental services.

"We are also continuing to work closely with Scottish Government colleagues on these matters.

“However, lack of dentists coming to work in the region is the key issue, compounded by challenges in dental workforce numbers that are being seen across the UK.”