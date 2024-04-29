Carlisle United publishes list of players retained for League Two campaign
Carlisle United have announced the list of players who will be released as they look to rebuild ahead of next season.
Manager Paul Simpson told ITV Border they had "no pace for sentiment" ahead of releasing eight players:
Josh Emmanuel
Jordan Gibson
Tomas Holy
Paul Huntington
Max Kilsby
Sean Maguire
Kai Nugent
Corey Whelan.
Terry Ablade, Jokull Andresson, Fin Back, Jack Diamond and Josh Kayode, who were on loan, will return back to their parent clubs next season.
18 players are already contracted for the 2024/25 season:
Jack Armer
Luke Armstrong
Ben Barclay
Gabe Breeze
Dan Butterworth
Taylor Charters
Jack Ellis
Callum Guy
Jayden Harris
Georgie Kelly
Sam Lavelle
Harry Lewis
Alfie McCalmont
Dylan McGeouch
Jon Mellish
Harrison Neal
Jack Robinson
Josh Vela.
Striker Anton Dudik has been offered a new deal.
The club thanked all the players who had represented the team this season.
