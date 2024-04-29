Carlisle United have announced the list of players who will be released as they look to rebuild ahead of next season.

Manager Paul Simpson told ITV Border they had "no pace for sentiment" ahead of releasing eight players:

Josh Emmanuel

Jordan Gibson

Tomas Holy

Paul Huntington

Max Kilsby

Sean Maguire

Kai Nugent

Corey Whelan.

Terry Ablade, Jokull Andresson, Fin Back, Jack Diamond and Josh Kayode, who were on loan, will return back to their parent clubs next season.

18 players are already contracted for the 2024/25 season:

Jack Armer

Luke Armstrong

Ben Barclay

Gabe Breeze

Dan Butterworth

Taylor Charters

Jack Ellis

Callum Guy

Jayden Harris

Georgie Kelly

Sam Lavelle

Harry Lewis

Alfie McCalmont

Dylan McGeouch

Jon Mellish

Harrison Neal

Jack Robinson

Josh Vela.

Striker Anton Dudik has been offered a new deal.

The club thanked all the players who had represented the team this season.

