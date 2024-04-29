Carlisle United publishes list of players retained for League Two campaign

Carlisle United Football Club have confirmed their retained/released list. Credit: PA Images

Carlisle United have announced the list of players who will be released as they look to rebuild ahead of next season.

Manager Paul Simpson told ITV Border they had "no pace for sentiment" ahead of releasing eight players:

  • Josh Emmanuel

  • Jordan Gibson

  • Tomas Holy

  • Paul Huntington

  • Max Kilsby

  • Sean Maguire

  • Kai Nugent

  • Corey Whelan.

Terry Ablade, Jokull Andresson, Fin Back, Jack Diamond and Josh Kayode, who were on loan, will return back to their parent clubs next season.

18 players are already contracted for the 2024/25 season:

  • Jack Armer

  • Luke Armstrong

  • Ben Barclay

  • Gabe Breeze

  • Dan Butterworth

  • Taylor Charters

  • Jack Ellis

  • Callum Guy

  • Jayden Harris

  • Georgie Kelly

  • Sam Lavelle

  • Harry Lewis

  • Alfie McCalmont

  • Dylan McGeouch

  • Jon Mellish

  • Harrison Neal

  • Jack Robinson

  • Josh Vela.

Striker Anton Dudik has been offered a new deal.

The club thanked all the players who had represented the team this season.

