Weather warning for rain in place for parts of southern Scotland

A yellow Met Office weather warning for rain is in place for parts of southern Scotland.

The weather warning is in place from 9pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until 4am on Thursday.

Parts of Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders are included in the warning.

In a statement the Met Office said: "Heavy rain will fall in places overnight into the early hours of Thursday, perhaps causing some travel disruption and flooding."

What to expect from the weather warning?

The Met Office has issued this advice in what to expect with the yellow warning for rain:

Spray and flooding on roads probably making bus and car journey times longer, with a lesser likelihood of impacts to rail travel.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, perhaps particularly where the ground is already very wet following recent days.

The Met Office statement added: "Heavy, and persistent rain late Wednesday and into the early hours on Thursday will bring 15-25 mm of rain in places.

"The ground is very wet in some areas, so even these amounts may bring the risk of flooding, leading to transport disruption."

