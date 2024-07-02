Man in his 70s dies following two vehicle crash on A595

A man in his 70s has died following a two vehicle collision on the A595 near Bothel.

The man, from Wigton, was announced dead at the scene.

Cumbria Police have charged a man with causing death by dangerous driving.

Noel Peter Collins, 33, from County Tyrone, was charged in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Cumbria Police said: "Collins was arrested at the scene of the collision which took place shortly before 00.25 and involved a black Toyota RAV and a blue Honda Civic.

"The driver of the Honda Civic – a man in his 70s from the Wigton area – was declared deceased at the scene.

"Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed what has occurred or who has any information which may assist the investigation to come forward.

"You can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 0001 of 1 July 2024. You can also phone on 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

