World renowned Roman dig resumes in Carlisle

Excavations are set to resume at the celebrated Roman dig at Carlisle Cricket Club.

3,000 significant finds have so far been unearthed at the site. They include two giant head carvings which received global acclaim, extremely rare Tyrian Purple fragments, as well as the discovery of a major bathhouse.

The Uncovering Roman Carlisle site has welcomed more than 5,000 visitors over the summer.

The autumn dig will aim to discover more of the remaining mysteries on site and will be held between 21 September and 20 October 2024, Monday to Saturday of each week.

The excavation will provide free and easy access for Cumberland residents to take part in archaeology and heritage. This also includes groups, schools and individuals to visit a live archaeological excavation.

The project aims to increase understanding of the south of the site, where a Roman cremation urn was discovered on the last day of the excavations in June.

The archaeological dig unearthed two Roman carved heads in May 2024. Credit: Geraldine Moore

With 1,200 people from schools and education groups engaging with project's education programme so far in 2024, people are interested in booking a tour of the site which will be held between 10am and 3pm each day.

A small exhibition is currently in the Carlisle Tourist Information Centre which details the history of the site and the aims of the project.

Frank Giecco, Technical Director at Wardell Armstrong, an environmental consultancy, says the site is quickly becoming "one of the most significant sites on the Roman frontier".

1,200 people from schools and education groups engaging with project's education programme so far in 2024. Credit: Stuart Walker.

Frank said: “Through support from Cumberland Council with the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, we were able to come back to the site again this year and we couldn’t turn down the chance to welcome more volunteers, and to continue to explore more of what is becoming one of the most significant sites on the Roman frontier.

“The building is now estimated at 50m x 60m. We have an added mystery too with what was going on to the south of the Roman road, where there was a large building we discovered, with military finds, two intact beakers, lot of animal bones, and a Roman cremation urn, which was discovered while straightening up a trench at the end of the June phase."

Among these discoveries are more than 700 Roman coins from centuries of occupation. As well as a large amount of painted wall plaster, military finds (such as arrow heads, spear tips, and parts of swords and daggers), 400+ hair pins, Imperial stamped tiles (tiles literally fit for an emperor), North African style vaulting tubes for roof construction, hundreds of stunning glass beads, gaming pieces, even a rare Roman doll’s foot.

Frank added: “I cannot emphasise how astounded we are by the discoveries from this site, the amount, the quality, and how unique so many of them are. Among the finds from the spring excavation have been potentially more Tyrian Purple fragments, and Carlisle’s oldest Roman Coin - which even predates the birth of the Roman Empire dating to 82 BC.

"I am always so proud of what we have been able to achieve and of all the ongoing public support that the diggers, the public, and academic community, have contributed and continues to give so.

"It’s always very humbling. Behind the scenes the work is ongoing with volunteers, universities and specialists who have very generously given their time to study and record these discoveries too."

Uncovering Roman Carlisle has received funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The funding aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said:

“This is another great opportunity to take part and visit the archaeological site. It has uncovered lots of amazing finds so far and I’m sure there will be more discovered.”

