High Court rules to uphold legal challenges against Whitehaven coal mine

Two legal challenges against plans for the first UK coal mine in 30 years to be built in Whitehaven have been upheld.

It follows a three day hearing at the High Court in London in July, when legal challenges to the project brought by Friends of the Earth and South Lakes Action on Climate Change were heard.

Mr Justice Holgate said in a ruling on Friday that giving the go-ahead for the development at Whitehaven in Cumbria was “legally flawed”.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Holgate said: “The assumption that the proposed mine would not produce a net increase in greenhouse gas emissions, or would be a net zero mine, is legally flawed.”

The proposals would have seen a colliery built on the site for the extraction of up to 3.1 million tonnes of coal, used in the steel making industry, from under the Irish Sea each year.

The proposed site would have been the first UK coal mine to be built in 30 years. Credit: West Cumbria Mining

Background

The deep coal mine in Whitehaven was first proposed by West Cumbria Mining back in 2014.

In 2020, Cumbria County Council approved the proposals for the first time. Just a few months later, amid growing calls for the government to 'call in' the mine, the council announced it would reconsider the mine application, in light of "new information" on the UK's carbon emission targets.

The government eventually intervened and later that year, a public inquiry on the mine was held, hearing from both sides of the argument over the course of a month.

The Planning Inspectorate sent its completed report to the Communities Secretary for consideration.

The decision on planning permission was delayed repeatedly until December 2022, when it was granted by then Secretary of State for Levelling up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove.

He said was satisfied that there was a UK and European market for coal which would be served by the mine.

Campaigners took the decision to approve the mine to the High Court. Credit: ITV Border

The decision was then challenged by both Friends of the Earth and South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC) who claimed the decision to grant planning permission for the project was unlawful.

They claimed the environmental impact of the emissions that would be produced by the site had not been considered as part of the climate assessment, as is required under law.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which had had been due to defend the decision to approve the project, withdrew its evidence during the hearing and did not defend the claims.

West Cumbria Mining, the company behind the project, continued to defend the proposals.

Over one and a half days at the High Court, they primarily argued a principle called 'substitution' which means that if the coal is being dug up in Cumbria, it isn't being dug up elsewhere.

For example, if the same amount of coal was being extracted in say the US, then emissions would be higher because it would be transported further.

They also argued the mine is overall net zero emissions as globally, emissions are decreasing and that due to complexities in coal blends and types of furnace, trying to quantify potential emissions is all speculation on the part of the campaigners.

