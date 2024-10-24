Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has officially opened the new £40m facilities at West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven.

Princess Anne is patron of the Royal College of Occupational Therapists.

Credit: ITV Border.

The new facilities include a therapy gym, a courtyard with access to a 'challenge path' and a kitchen to prepare patients for returning home after a stay in hospital.

Her Royal Highness unveiled the plaque and was invited to sign the visitor book which had previously been signed by The Queen Mother when she first opened West Cumberland Hospital in 1964 and King Charles III when he visited the hospital in 2010.

Steven Morgan, Chair of North Cumbria Integrated Care (NCIC) NHS Foundation Trust said, “We are delighted that the Princess Royal, as Patron of the Royal College of Occupational Therapists, has officially opened this fantastic new facility in Whitehaven today.

"It’s a great step forward and will benefit the residents of West Cumbria for years to come.

"I was pleased to hear about the vital role that occupational therapists play in our patient’s recovery and the innovative practice they are developing to make that a reality.”

Dr Sarah Elliott, Associate Director of AHPs at NCIC said, “We hope we have demonstrated that despite the geographical challenges of being a diverse rural and coastal organisation, that NCIC continues to develop and innovate evidence-based practice allowing individuals to start well, live well and age well.

"We hope that we have demonstrated to you the sense of real pride our community and colleagues feel for the outstanding services we provide and how much we appreciate your support.”

