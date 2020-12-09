Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Sheffield City Region, is warning people not to become complacent or they could risk a third wave of coronavirus in the spring.

He said the first vaccinations in South Yorkshire, which started on Tuesday (8th December) were “a moment for celebration, but also for caution” until the vaccine is fully rolled out.

Mr Jarvis said: “While this marks a decisive turning point in the effort to control Covid, the vaccine will take months to fully roll out and, until then, it remains dangerous.

“This is when we most need to hold the line. If we let our guard down too early, the deaths that will result will be all the more tragic for being so unnecessary.”

He said rates in South Yorkshire had reduced due to the Tier 3 restrictions and national lockdown but asked people to continue following social distancing rules.

The mayor said: “If we relax too early, there is a serious risk of a third wave early in 2021.”