Calendar: Vaccination hub locations across our region

Letters inviting the over-80s to attend mass vaccination centres have started to land on doormats across the region.

The first 130,000 invitations asking the elderly to sign up for a jab at the centres, which are scheduled to open this week, were due to arrive over the weekend, with more than 500,000 to follow over the next seven days.

It comes as the national coronavirus vaccination programme ramps up in a bid to meet the government’s target of offering inoculations to almost 14 million of the most vulnerable in the UK by mid-February.

The letters have been sent to people aged 80 or older who live between a 30 to 45-minute drive from one of seven new regional centres, with information about how they can book a slot either over the phone or via an online national booking service.

Where are vaccination hubs across the region?

Lincolnshire

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

The Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Cliff Villages Medical Practice, Waddington

Louth Hospital

St Mary’s Medical Centre, Stamford

The Table Tennis Club, Grantham Meres

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton

North Yorkshire

The Health Care Surgery, Vale of York

Pickering Medical Practice, Pickering

Central Healthcare

Filey Surgery

Derwent Practice

Tadcaster Health Centre

Nimbuscare Mass Vaccination Hub

Posternage Surgery

South Yorkshire

Priory Campus, Barnsley

Dearne Valley Group Practice, Barnsley

Apollo Court Medical Centre, Barnsley

Woodhouse Health Centre, Sheffield

Manor Park Medical Centre, Sheffield

The Health Care Surgery, Sheffield

The Flowers Health Centre, Sheffield

Fairlawns, Sheffield

Darnall PCC, Sheffield

St Columbus Church, Sheffield

Porter Brook Medical Centre, Sheffield

Dore Surgery, Sheffield

The Mathews Practice, Sheffield

Burncross, Sheffield

Valley Medical Centre, Sheffield

Meadowgreen Health Centre, Sheffield

Montgomery Hall, Rotherham

Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre, Rotherham

Oak House, Rotherham

Anston Medical Centre, Rotherham

Adwick Leisure Centre, Doncaster

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster

Thorne Leisure Centre, Doncaster

The Rutland Centre, Doncaster

Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster

West Yorkshire

Hillfoot, Leeds

Craven Road Medical Practice, Leeds

East Park Medical Centre, Leeds

Priory View Medical Centre, Leeds

Bramley Village Health and Wellbeing Centre, Leeds

The Grange Medical Centre, Leeds

Alwoodley Medical Centre, Leeds

Bridge street, Leeds

Kippax Health Centre, Leeds

Beeston Village, Leeds

Yeadon Health Centre, Leeds

Wetherby Health Centre, Leeds

Oakwood Lane Medical Practice, Leeds

Lingwell Croft, Leeds

Shenstone House Surgery, Leeds

Woodhouse Health Centre, Leeds

East Leeds Health Centre, Leeds

Canalside Healthcare Centre, Bradford

Long Lee, Bradford

Skipton Hospital, Skipton

Spring Hall Surgery, Calderdale

Cathedral House, Huddersfield

Shipley Health Centre, Shipley

Barkerend Health Centre, Bradford District

Woodroyd Medical Practice, Bradford District

The Ridg, Bradford District

Windhill Green Emerald Suite, Bradford district

Whetley Medical Centre, Bradford District

Low Moor, Bradford District

Castleford Civic Centre, Castleford

Church View Health Centre, Wakefield District

Sandal RUFC, Wakefield District

King's Medical Practice, Wakefield District

Nursery Lane Medical Centre, Calderdale

Bankfield Surgery, Calderdale

Todmorden Group Practice, Calderdale

Northowram Surgery, Calderdale

Holme Valley Memorial Hospital, Huddersfield

Kirkburton Health Centre, Huddersfield

East Yorkshire

KC Stadium, Hull

Bartholemew Medical Practice

Willerby Hill

Beverley Race Course, Beverly

Medical Centre Bridlington

Alfred Bean Hospital

Alf Marshall Community Centre, Hull

Church View Surgery

Brough Surgery

The prime minister said: “Our plan is to vaccinate as many people as possible across the entire United Kingdom as quickly as we can.

“And with more than 1,000 vaccination sites across the country, including seven new mass vaccination centres, we will help protect hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people over the coming weeks as we accelerate towards offering 12 million people the jab in England by the middle of February.

“There are deeply challenging weeks ahead, but today signals another significant step forward in the race to protect the public, and defeat the virus.”

The initial batch of regional centres were chosen to give a geographical spread covering as many people as possible, NHS England said.

They will each be capable of delivering thousands of jabs per week, scaling up and down according to vaccine supplies and demand.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “The coronavirus vaccination programme, the largest in NHS history, has got off to a strong start.

“With more vaccine supplies now coming on stream we are rapidly accelerating the programme and these large-scale NHS vaccination centres are an important new way for people to get the life-saving jab, alongside our GP and hospital services.

“NHS staff are under huge pressure with big rises in coronavirus infections leaving record numbers needing hospital treatment but are still pulling out all the stops to deliver Covid jabs as swiftly as we can.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Through our vaccine delivery plan we have already provided a first dose to more than 1.2 million people in England and we are mobilising the government, NHS and the armed forces as part of a massive national effort.

“The vaccination centres are an important milestone and will help accelerate the rollout further.”

People who book a slot at a vaccine centre will be greeted by volunteers who will marshal car parks and register them when they arrive. Bookings will be staggered to allow social distancing.

They will receive a health status check and a pre-vaccination assessment before they have their jab and then be observed for 15 minutes. The process is expected to take under an hour.

There are almost 1,000 vaccination sites in place across the country – the vast majority GP-led – with 80,000 people trained to deliver jabs.

Health officials said a further 200 new GP and hospital vaccination services are expected to open this week, while a handful of pharmacies will also start piloting administering injections.

The NHS is giving GPs an extra £10 for every care home resident that they vaccinate this month as part of a drive to protect them.