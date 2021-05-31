7-year-old sets off on Yorkshire three peaks challenge for 'mummy in heaven'

A seven year-old fundraiser from Leeds has set off on his mission to climb the Yorkshire Three Peaks, in memory of his mother and the hospice that supported her.

Aviation-fan Jacob Newson, also known fondly as Jacob "the Pilot", will climb Whernside on Monday 31st May, Ingleborough Tuesday 1st June and Pen-y-ghent, on Wednesday 2nd June. The aspiring RAF pilot will wear his flying suit for the gruelling three-day 7,000 feet hike up Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-y-Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales.

Jacob is no stranger to fundraising challenges, having done multiple charity walks raising more than £30,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

But Jacob and his dad decided their biggest challenge yet had to be in memory of one of Andrea's final wishes.

"We were talking with Andrea about her funeral and her not wanting people to buy flowers. Instead she wanted the money to be donated to the hospice", said Andrew.

"As a result of that we decided to do this fundraiser for the hospice."Andrea who worked as an analyst for the NHS for 20 years, was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in October 2019.

Andrea, Jacob and Andrew Newson Credit: Andrew Newson

She lost her 18 month battle with cancer two days after Christmas. In the final stages, St Gemma's hospice in Leeds helped the family spend their last few days together over Christmas at home.

"She'd be amazingly proud of him", said Andrew.

"She was a fantastic mother and she was always proud of his achievements and everything he's done so far in his life."

The pair have already raised over £31,000 and hope the money will go on to support other families deal with losses like their own.