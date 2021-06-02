A seven-year-old fundraiser from Leeds has completed his mission to climb the Yorkshire Three Peaks, in memory of his mother and the hospice that supported her.

Jacob Newson, known as Jacob The Pilot because of his love of aviation and ambition to become a RAF pilot reached the summit of Pen-y-Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales today after completing Whernside on Monday and Ingleborough yesterday.

The challenge has seen Jacob raise over £35,000 for St Gemma's Hospice in Leeds.

Jacob is no stranger to fundraising challenges, having done multiple charity walks raising more than £30,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

But Jacob and his dad decided their biggest challenge yet had to be in memory of one of Andrea's final wishes.

Andrea died two days after Christmas with cancer at St Gemma's Hospice and wanted money to be donated to the unit at her funeral instead of having flowers.

Video report by Sarah Clark

Andrew Newson said: "When we do something for Jacob we want it to be a challenge, we don't want it to be easy, and certainly the last three days have been a challenge for all of us.

"But, if she [Andrea] was here she would be in buckets of tears, she's always been proud of Jacob and the achievements he's done, especially his involvement with the RAF."

Jacob was joined on the challenge by the RAF Mountain Rescue team.

Sergeant Jake Tharratt said: "I think any adult would admit it was a challenge for them and for a seven-year-old to do it, is pretty amazing."

He added that Jacob has definitely got the making to be in the Mountain Rescue when he is older.