Warning as TV engineer scammers target Bilsdale homes

Fraudsters are posing as TV engineers and offering to help local residents retune their TV's following the Bilsdale mast fire for a fee of £200.

North Yorkshire Police is warning people that this is not legitimate activity and should not accept unsolicited offers of help.Arqiva, the company which owns the Bilsdale mast, has said they are developing an official support plan with local organisations and we will share details of this when they are finalised.Police are urging people to share this message with friends, family and networks who may not use social media or be part of online networks and help us to keep everyone safefrom these scammers.