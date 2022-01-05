The number of Covid patients in hospitals across Yorkshire has tripled in some areas, as hospital bosses warn the peak from Omicron is yet to come.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals have seen numbers jump from 75 before Christmas to 234 now, and in Bradford that number has jumped from 45 to around 75.

Chief Nurse at Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Karen Dawber said they expect that number will continue to rise as Yorkshire seems to be "a week behind London".

It comes as a critical incident has been declared at the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, where bosses said the situation was causing "extreme and unprecedented" shortages due to workers having to self-isolate.

It is one of at least seven trusts to have declared critical incidents as the Omicron variant causes cases to surge.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals say, however, while there has been a surge in demand, far fewer patients are needing critical care support this time and the severity of the illness for those who are vaccinated is less than previously seen.

They're urging people to continue to come forward for their booster jabs, as the latest figures show 77% of the population in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw population have received their booster.