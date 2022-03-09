Damian Bendall's murder trial over Killamarsh deaths delayed by six weeks

A man accused of murdering a mother and three children in Killamarsh, North Derbyshire, has had his trial made moved back by six weeks.

Damien Bendall, 31, appeared briefly at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday for a plea hearing.

In January a court was told there was "no issue" that he caused the deaths of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.

The four bodies were found at a property in Chandos Crescent on the morning of September 19 last year.

A trial date had originally been set for March 21 but it has now been moved to May 3.

Mr Bendall has not yet been asked to enter a plea on the murder charges.

He is due to appear in court again for a review hearing on April 13.