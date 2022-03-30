Police say the victim of a fatal shooting at a car wash in Sheffield was a 21-year-old man.He was sitting in a BMW at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road when a number of shots were fired at 6.45pm on Tuesday, 29 March.South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police were called to Burngreave Road at 6.45pm. Credit: Facebook/Sheffield Online

A white Ford Fiesta believed to have been used by the attackers was later found burned out in Darnall.Detectives have launched a murder investigation and say cordons at a number of locations are likely to remain in place until tomorrow.Senior investigator Det Chief Insp Mick Hakin said: "This incident will understandably cause shock and concern in the local community.

"I want to reassure residents that a dedicated team of officers will be working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what has happened and trace those responsible.

"In the meantime, patrols have increased in the local area and I'd encourage anyone who is worried to speak to these officers - they are there to help you feel safe."

Police say cordons are likely to stay in place until tomorrow. Credit: ITV News

He appealed for information, adding: "If you know something, I urge you to tell us.

"A family has lost a son. We are determined to get answers for them at this most horrendous time."