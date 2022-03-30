A BMW car was left riddled with bullet holes after a fatal shooting in Sheffield.

Pictures posted on the Sheffield Online Facebook page show the car near the Diamond Car Wash on Burngreave Road, where a man was shot dead on Tuesday night.

The damaged BMW. Credit: Sheffield Online

Other photographs showed armed police at the scene.

Police closed Burngreave Road. Credit: Sheffield Online

South Yorkshire Police are investigating following the incident, which happened at around 6.45pm.

Mubarak Egal, who works at a nearby garage, said he heard a number gunshots, but thought it was fireworks.

He said: "I looked at the car wash. There was a lot of police and a blue BMW had a couple of shots. It was shocking. There were so many holes. Passenger side window was broken.

"I thought, I hope nobody died."

He said the incident was "very worrying".

"Now I'm thinking about the parents... this has to stop," he added.

"People dying for no reason."