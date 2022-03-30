BMW riddled with bullet holes at Sheffield car wash where man was shot dead
A BMW car was left riddled with bullet holes after a fatal shooting in Sheffield.
Pictures posted on the Sheffield Online Facebook page show the car near the Diamond Car Wash on Burngreave Road, where a man was shot dead on Tuesday night.
Other photographs showed armed police at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police are investigating following the incident, which happened at around 6.45pm.
Mubarak Egal, who works at a nearby garage, said he heard a number gunshots, but thought it was fireworks.
He said: "I looked at the car wash. There was a lot of police and a blue BMW had a couple of shots. It was shocking. There were so many holes. Passenger side window was broken.
"I thought, I hope nobody died."
He said the incident was "very worrying".
"Now I'm thinking about the parents... this has to stop," he added.
"People dying for no reason."