Visitors are being advised to avoid swimming off a beach in Lincolnshire following sightings of potentially harmful blue-green algae.

The Environment Agency said the algae had been spotted in Stream Dike, which connects to Hornsea Mere and flows directly onto Hornsea beach.

Officers have taken samples for tests. East Riding Council, which owns the land, has been informed and a report has been logged on SWIMFO - the Environment Agency’s bathing water website.

In a statement, the Environment Agency said: "If blue-green algae are confirmed, the landowner, East Riding Council will install signs to inform the public, warning them of the dangers.

"Whilst it can be alarming to see, blue-green algae is a naturally occurring environmental phenomenon that becomes more likely to develop during periods of warm dry weather, but can also form after periods of heavy rain and has the potential to cause sickness in both humans and pets."

What is blue-green algae and what are the symptoms of poisoning in animals?

Blue-green algae is a term used to describe a group of bacteria, called cyanobacteria.

They are not actually algae, but the organisms got this name because they often give the appearance of algae when they clump together in bodies of water. When this happens, blue-green algae can look like green flakes, greenish bundles or brown dots in a pond, lake or stream.

If swallowed by humans it can also cause skin rashes and illness. In animals, it can cause the following symptoms:

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Seizures

Weakness/unconsciousness

Disorientation/confusion

Drooling

Breathing difficulties

Sightings of blue-green algae should be reported to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060.