Experts investigating an outbreak of sickness among dogs across Yorkshire are urging owners to "isolate" affected pets while they continue to investigate the cause.

Hundreds of owners have reported animals suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea in a wave of cases that started in the county.

Academics in veterinary health at the University of Liverpool have analysed details of 208 cases provided by vets and owners.

But they say further investigations are needed to identify the cause.

In an update on the cases, the Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network (SAVSNET) said owners should take precautions.

They said: "Regardless of whether the pattern of disease in your area is normal or not, if your dog does have vomiting or diarrhoea, it makes sense to keep it away from other dogs (isolate) at least whilst it is ill and preferably a few days longer just in case it is infectious."

Nicola Walker, from Leeds, posted online about how her dog, Bullet, had become seriously ill. Credit: ITV News

There had been concerns that the sickness was being transmitted from dogs who had picked it up in coastal areas, with speculation it may have been caused by pollution or linked to dead sea life washing up on beaches.

But the group said eight out of ten dogs had not visited the beach before becoming ill and many cases were reported inland.

Canine enteric coronavirus

Investigators are also looking at the strong possibility the illness may be linked to a type of coronavirus, called canine enteric coronavirus (CEC).

Despite the name, CEC bears no relation to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and does not pose a risk to owners or family members that may come into contact with infected dogs.

SAVSNET's report said: "No underlying cause was reported and so the aetiology of this outbreak is still unknown."

It said the majority of dogs seemed to recover within 14 days, although over 60% required treatment.

In severe cases, the symptoms can be fatal, especially if left untreated, so owners are being advised to seek treatment immediately.

The group is asking more people with affected dogs to fill out a questionnaire to help their investigation.