Residents were urged to stay at home after a town in Lincolnshire was hit by flash floods.

Torrential rain fell in Market Rasen on Tuesday evening, 16 August, submerging roads and leaving cars underwater and residents battling to protect their homes.

Streets were submerged in Market Rasen. Credit: George Coopland

The town council urged people to stay indoors, saying in a message: "Please stay home. The town is flooded. Do not drive in these conditions."

Building company Travis Perkins offered its help, providing sand bags to residents and businesses.

A building company helped residents in Market Rasen. Credit: Facebook

Drivers were also urged to slow down to avoid pushing water into people's properties.

Flooding in Market Rasen.

Lincolnshire Police tweeted: "We are working with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service in the Market Rasen area to deal with the flooded roads in the area. Please don't try travelling through flood waters as we have a number of vehicles currently stuck."