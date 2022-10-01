Hundreds of people have taken part in a rally in Sheffield in protest against rising prices, low wages and poor housing.The 'enough is enough' campaign united people in the city centre alongside 19 other towns and cities across the country including Bradford and Hull.

The group was formed by trade unions and other community organisations to protest against the rising cost of living.

So far more than 200,000 people in Sheffield have signed a pledge to stop paying their energy bills in protest.

Martin Mayer, Sheffield TUC Secretary said people are "angry" at the Government.

He said:" They are wrecking the economy in a crazy ideological drive to rob the poor to pay the rich with massive tax cuts for the wealthiest in society.

"Today household fuel bills rise again and even with the price cap will be twice as high as last winter. Workers can’t afford to pay and we need to see real terms pay rises to cope. "

The government says their energy price cap will save the average household £1,000 a year.

Householders will see the first instalment of the £400 energy bill support scheme in their October electricity bill. The discount will be automatically applied monthly in six instalments between October and March 2023.

