Humberside Police are investigating a "serious incident" where a young girl was pushed into freezing water in Hull.

It's reported that the girl and her sister were walking beside the partially frozen pond in East Park on Friday 9 December when a boy pushed her into the water at around 3.30pm.

She was able to get out of the water with the help of her sister and others and, after being checked over at hospital, was not injured.

The investigating officer, PC Murphy, said: “This was an extremely dangerous and reckless act on the part of others, and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or has mobile phone footage that would help us to find those responsible."

The incident in Hull happened two days before three boys in Solihull in the West Midlands died after falling through the ice, with other incidents reported of people elsewhere in Yorkshire trying to break the ice on frozen ponds and lakes.

Video from Twitter: @thelongsurname

Supt Lee Edwards said, “With the recent tragic events where children have lost their lives in a frozen lake in Solihull, I want to offer my sincere condolences to those parents who have lost their children in such tragic circumstances.

“I would also like to appeal to parents, guardians and children themselves, to please stay away from open water, especially frozen water.

“Thankfully the young girl on Friday evening was not seriously harmed, but it could so easily have been a very different story.

"I hope this young girl recovers from her ordeal quickly and that the young people involved in her ending up in the water understand the seriousness of the incident and come forward and speak to our officers.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 22000107992.

