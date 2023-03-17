Police investigating the murder of a man at a car wash in Sheffield have made multiple arrests.

Lamar Griffiths, 21, was sitting in a BMW at the car wash on Burngreave Road, Pitsmoor, when he was shot dead on 29 March last year.

South Yorkshire Police said detectives had been involved in "intense activity" in recent days.

On Wednesday, 15 March, officers arrested two Sheffield men, aged 24 and 25, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The 24 year-old was released without charge. The 25-year-old was released on bail.

Two other men – Abdul Hakim, 24, of Spring Lane in Sheffield, and 32-year-old Nasser Nashir, of Kirton Road – have been charged with assisting an offender.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell, said: “At the heart of this investigation is a grieving family we are committed to finding justice for.

"We are still urging anyone with information into Lamar’s death to come forward and speak to us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.